ABSA Mauritius ropes in Meghna Chettri as head of digital banking

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She has a decade of experience in Accenture Digital Services, UTI MF, and Cognizant.
According to a post on LinkedIn, Meghna Chettri has taken over as ABSA Mauritius's head of digital banking. With over ten years of experience, Chettri is well-known for her steadfast dedication to excellence and her innovative technological innovations. She takes these qualities to her current role.
Chettri had important leadership positions in digital marketing and transformation at financial organisations before joining ABSA Mauritius. She oversaw digital projects at ICICI Bank, where her creative approaches elevated the bank's online presence. Her work as a forerunner in the field of digital marketing was further cemented during her stint at The State Bank of India.
Chettri has received recognition for her innovative thinking and strategic vision, with a particular emphasis on providing excellent user experiences and utilising state-of-the-art technologies for marketing initiatives.
Her experience includes working with companies like Accenture Digital Services, UTI MF, and Cognizant, where she developed her worldwide campaign management and brand development expertise.