Ace Turtle appoints Lokesh Kataria as CMO

Ace Turtle, the integrated tech retail platform has recently appointed Lokesh Kataria as its new CMO. Kataria joins from Mattel India, where he was the Head of Marketing and Franchise for 5 years. He has also worked with Jio as General Manager - Brand Communications for around 2 years.
A marketing proffessional with more than 18 years of experience in the industry, Lokesh has also worked with The Coca Cola Company in the past for approx. 7 years. Prior to that, he worked with LG Electronics as Zonal Marketing Manager for around 3 years. He has also worked with Samsung electronics and ICICI Lombard.