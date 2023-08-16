ace turtle appoints Shivcharan P as Chief Business Officer, Fashion

In his new role, Shivcharan will lead the strategy and business operations for the Lee, Wrangler,
ace Turtle, India's leading technology-native retail company, announced today that Shivcharan P has been appointed as the company's Chief Business Officer, Fashion. In this role, Shivcharan will be responsible for leading the strategy and business operations for the Lee, Wrangler, and Dockers brands in India. His vision and leadership will be key in driving the growth of Ace Turtle's fashion portfolio, scaling the business further, and enhancing the shopping experience for consumers across the country.
Shivcharan brings with him a rich and diverse experience of 17 years across various leadership roles in FMCG, online food delivery and consumer internet industries. Throughout his illustrious career, he has demonstrated his expertise in leading and strategizing business operations in prominent companies.
Commenting on the appointment of Shivcharan, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Shivcharan to our leadership team. His business acumen and strong understanding of technology-driven businesses align perfectly with our goal to lead the retail industry’s evolution with technology. I am confident that under his guidance, our fashion portfolio will continue to thrive and exceed expectations.”
Prior to joining ace turtle, Shivcharan led strategy and business at Tata Digital. He was able to help Tata Digital set up their loyalty proposition and strategy along with prototyping a group wide loyalty program. He worked at Swiggy before that where he spearheaded various roles across business operations and headed the food marketplace business. He started his career at P&G India after MBA from IIM Calcutta. During his 12.5 years at P&G India, he worked across multiple categories and geographies, specialising in Babycare, Femcare, Haircare and Fabric Care.
Embarking on his new role, Shivcharan P, chief business officer, ace turtle said, “I am very excited to join ace turtle. I am inspired by the company’s goal to transform omnichannel retail on the back of integrated technology that connects the consumer understanding and signals all the way back into the supply chain. I look forward to partner with the talented teams at ace turtle and help deliver this vision.”