ace turtle appoints Shivcharan P as Chief Business Officer, Fashion

Prior to joining ace turtle, Shivcharan led strategy and business at Tata Digital. He was able to help Tata Digital set up their loyalty proposition and strategy along with prototyping a group wide loyalty program. He worked at Swiggy before that where he spearheaded various roles across business operations and headed the food marketplace business. He started his career at P&G India after MBA from IIM Calcutta. During his 12.5 years at P&G India, he worked across multiple categories and geographies, specialising in Babycare, Femcare, Haircare and Fabric Care.