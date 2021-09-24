ace turtle appoints Tom Singh to its Board of Directors

Nitin Chhabra CEO of ace turtle said: "We are delighted and excited to welcome Tom to our Board of Directors as he will bring a fresh perspective to the table. With a single store he founded in 1969, Tom created New Look, a clothing brand that was the world's largest clothing retailer with over 800 stores internationally. His wide range of expertise in the fashion industry will be a welcome addition, and we look forward to his contribution. Fashion and technology are inevitably a blend of art with each comprising its own advancements and developments. Having a proven track record in fashion, he will be a great asset to ace turtle as it enters its next phase of growth and transformation, continuing to transform retail through technology.”