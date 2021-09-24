ace turtle appoints Tom Singh to its Board of Directors

He was the founder of New Look, a fashion clothing retailer.
India’s leading omnichannel platform company, ace turtle, announced today that Tom Singh OBE has been appointed to its Board of Directors.Tom Singh is an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist; he was the founder of New Look, a fashion clothing retailer with over 800 stores worldwide.
New Look, a trailblazer in fast fashion, is one of UK’s best known fashion brands. It began in 1969 with a single store in Taunton, Somerset which was funded with a loan from Tom’s parents of £5000. At its peak the business was exceeding £1 Billion in revenues. Tom retired from New Look in 2019 to focus on other entrepreneurial, investment, impact and philanthropic activities. Tom was a Founding Member of the Social Impact Investment Taskforce that aims at growing the social impact investment market. He is a member, and was previously Chairman, of the UK Advisory Council for the British Asian Trust. He is also a founder of UK charity the Pakhar Foundation and remains highly active as a philanthropist and social investor.
Nitin Chhabra CEO of ace turtle said: "We are delighted and excited to welcome Tom to our Board of Directors as he will bring a fresh perspective to the table. With a single store he founded in 1969, Tom created New Look, a clothing brand that was the world's largest clothing retailer with over 800 stores internationally. His wide range of expertise in the fashion industry will be a welcome addition, and we look forward to his contribution. Fashion and technology are inevitably a blend of art with each comprising its own advancements and developments. Having a proven track record in fashion, he will be a great asset to ace turtle as it enters its next phase of growth and transformation, continuing to transform retail through technology.”
Commenting on the appointment, Tom Singh OBE said "ace turtle is approaching a significant milestone, and I am delighted and excited to be joining the board. The dynamic leadership team and the company's deep commitment to transform retail through technology and innovation have impressed me greatly. I am looking forward to fashion and technology coming together in a fusion that provides an incredible range of performance benefits meeting and exceeding consumer expectations."