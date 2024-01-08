ace turtle onboards Pradeep Mukim as chief commercial officer

Pradeep will lead the sourcing function and outlet business, in addition to driving strategic initiatives for ace turtle.
ace turtle, a technology-native retail company, has announced the appointment of Pradeep Mukim as its chief commercial officer.
Pradeep brings a wealth of experience and expertise to ace turtle, having spent over thirty-three years in the fashion and apparel industry in India. He has a proven track record of success in building and managing high-performing sales teams, developing winning sales strategies, and forging strategic partnerships.
Most recently, Pradeep served as co-founder and CEO at Onip Lifestyle, a startup he founded in the school uniforms segment. He has held several leadership positions, including chief operating officer at Reid & Taylor India, head of international business development at Reliance Brands, senior vice president at VF Corporation.
Commenting on the appointment, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle, said, "We are excited to welcome Pradeep to the ace turtle leadership team. His extensive experience, strategic vision, and passion for building customer-centric businesses will be critical as we continue to leverage technology to launch new brands and scale the business of existing brands.”
Expressing his delight, Mukim added, “I am deeply impressed by ace turtle’s innovative and technology-driven approach to scaling business of global fashion and lifestyle brands in India. I am excited to partner with the talented team here to accelerate the company’s growth and unlock new avenues for success.”