AceVector appoints Achint Setia as Snapdeal's new CEO

AceVector appoints Achint Setia as Snapdeal's new chief executive officer (CEO). Before this role, Setia served as chief revenue and marketing officer & country managing director at ZALORA Group.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Setia takes over from Himanshu Chakrawarti, who has led Snapdeal and its subsidiary Stellaro Brands for the past three years. Chakrawarti has over three decades of experience in the retail sector, having previously held leadership roles at companies such as Trent, Arvind, and the Landmark Group.

Setia is an experienced professional with expertise across commercial, marketing, operations, strategy, content, product development and analytics. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Myntra, Viacom18 Media, McKinsey & Company, and Microsoft.