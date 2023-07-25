ACI Infotech ropes in Tushar Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer

In this role, he will be responsible for leading and setting the strategic vision for ACI’s global marketing team.
ACI Infotech announced the appointment of Tushar Sharma as the chief marketing officer. In this role, he will be responsible for leading and setting the strategic vision for ACI’s global marketing team.
Tushar joins Advanced Computing International (ACI Infotech) with extensive experience in global enterprise marketing transformation. He joins the company from Intel and has also worked for other companies like TCS, Wipro and a start-up as well. Tushar has several certifications, including Green Belt Six Sigma, PRINCE2. He brings a passion for results-driven marketing, collaboration, client-centricity and influencer marketing. Tushar will be a member of ACI Infotech’s executive leadership team and is based out of New Jersey, USA.
Jagannadh Kanumuri, CEO & president at ACI Infotech said, “We are delighted to announce the addition of Tushar to the ACI team as we embark on our exciting journey of accelerated growth. With our sights set on significantly expanding and retaining our customer base and paving the way for ACI Infotech's public debut by 2025, Tushar's arrival comes at a pivotal time. Our unwavering dedication to Data & Analytics, AI/ML, Cloud, and Generative AI, coupled with our commitment to developing innovative accelerators and solutions, will propel our marketing efforts to new heights. We are enthusiastic about the possibilities that lie ahead as we amplify our marketing focus and chart our path to success”.
On his appointment as CMO at ACI Infotech, Tushar Sharma, said "I am truly honoured to join this exceptional team as the Chief Marketing Officer. With a deep passion for achieving marketing excellence, I eagerly anticipate leveraging my extensive experience and diverse skill set to drive growth and enhance our brand's value. Collaborating closely with our talented team, I am fully committed to delivering outstanding results that generate lasting value for our esteemed clients, dedicated team members, and valued stakeholders. Together, we will forge new frontiers, foster innovation, and establish a legacy of unparalleled distinction in the industry. I am genuinely excited to embark on this transformative journey and contribute wholeheartedly to the continued success of ACI Infotech."