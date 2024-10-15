ACKO appoints Sandip Goenka as the chief executive officer for ACKO Life

ACKO announced the appointment of Sandip Goenka as the chief executive officer of its recently launched life insurance business. As a founding member of ACKO Life, Sandip has played a key role in establishing the D2C life insurance business.

In his new role, Sandip will be anchoring the business, while also playing a pivotal role in strategically directing ACKO Life. He will be instrumental in developing the company’s initial product offerings and ensuring the necessary systems and processes are in place to support the business’s long-term growth. His responsibilities encompass a broad spectrum of leadership and management functions, including overseeing business and customer strategy, driving operational efficiency, ensuring financial performance, fostering investor relations and upholding corporate governance standards.

Sandip is a seasoned insurance professional with two decades of experience in life, health, general insurance, reinsurance, and insurance consulting. His knowledge in strategic business management and growth, actuarial knowhow, mergers and acquisitions and insurance regulatory understanding will add unparalleled value to the company. Additionally, his expertise in cross-cultural experiences from India and other global markets such as the UK and Singapore, will prove advantageous to ACKO and its growth.

Before ACKO, Sandip was associated with Exide Life Insurance as the chief financial officer. He has also spearheaded leadership roles at TATA AIA, EY, to name some.

On his appointment, Sandip Goenka said, "ACKO forayed into the life insurance business with its innovative approach and commitment to customer-centricity, and I am excited to take on the role of CEO to anchor the business. The role aligns perfectly with my passion for driving growth and delivering exceptional value and I look forward to leading the team in building a strong and sustainable life insurance business that meets the evolving needs of Indian consumers."

Commenting on Sandip's appointment, Varun Dua, founder of ACKO said, “Sandip has been instrumental in establishing the life insurance business at ACKO and we are certain his vast experience in the insurance industry will be a catalyst in driving business. It is a pleasure having him onboard.”

Sandip’s move to ACKO Life signals the company's commitment to expanding its presence in the life insurance sector under Sandip's leadership and experience.

Sandip is a qualified actuary from the Institute of Actuaries of India and the UK Actuarial Institute with a specialisation in health and life insurance. He also completed the 12-month rigorous 'executive management program' from Columbia business school, US.