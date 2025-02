Neha Bareja has been appointed as the head of marketing at ACKO Drive. Before this role, she was senior director of content and influencer marketing at ACKO.

Bareja took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Bareja comes with over a decade of experience in social media, influencer, and digital marketing. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Meesho, Zoomcar, Lifestyle International, Reliance Retail, and Isobar.