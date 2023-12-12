ACKO onboards Aravind Sampathkumaran as senior vice president, Core Products

Aravind brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to strengthen ACKO's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.
ACKO has announced the appointment of Aravind Sampathkumaran as senior vice president, core products.
With over 20 years of experience in product management, Aravind has worked with prominent companies like Swiggy, Sun Mobility, Yahoo and Microsoft, and has demonstrated exceptional leadership in various domains, including online and mobile consumer products, portals, search, advertising platforms and social platforms. His recent endeavors include spearheading product and engineering leadership in electric mobility solutions.
He has also founded the Chatterati app, a cloud-hosted platform aimed at fostering highly engaged communities. This blend of corporate and entrepreneurial experience makes him uniquely qualified to lead ACKO's core product strategies.
Vishwanath Ramarao, chief technology and product officer, ACKO, said, "Aravind's track record of driving product strategy collaboratively and leading high-performance teams aligns seamlessly with ACKO's vision for the future. His extensive experience in both start-ups and large corporate organizations, coupled with a growth mindset, will play a crucial role in shaping and advancing product offerings."
Aravind added, “Joining ACKO, a pioneer in tech-driven insurance solutions, is a thrilling new chapter for me. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at ACKO to enhance our product line and deliver innovative solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of our customers.”
He brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success in building and leading high-performance teams of software engineers. His leadership style, characterized by a focus on rapid tactical execution, continuous learning and a customer-centric approach, makes him a valuable addition to ACKO. With a proven ability to articulate a vision and create effective product strategies, Aravind is well-equipped to drive successful outcomes for ACKO.