Adamya Dua joins Jubilant FoodWorks as Head of Marketing

Adamya Dua has joined Jubilant FoodWorks as Head of Marketing. Prior to this role, Dua was working as marketing head at Sukoon Health.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Dua is a seasoned marketer with over 12 years of experience driving growth and building consumer-first brands across Media, Pet Care, Mental Health, Alcobev, and FMCD sectors. He is skilled in developing and executing marketing strategies, full-funnel performance campaigns, and brand transformations.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Heads Up For Tails, Kati Patang, Times Television Network, Godrej, iCrave, and more.