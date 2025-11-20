Adani Group’s associate general manager Javed Sindhi exits after 15 years

Javed Sindhi has stepped down as associate general manager, corporate communication at Adani Group, marking the end of a 15-year tenure with the organisation.

“Embracing a journey of self discovery and growth, reflecting on life decisions while welcoming change in personal and professional development. Surrounded by the right people, rebuilding trust, and moving forward. Chapter 2 ends. After more than 15 years, my journey with Adani Group comes to a close. It's been a chapter filled with memories, achievements, and the invaluable friendships forged along the way. Grateful for the lessons learned and unlearned, I cherish the good times and the growth," he posted on his LinkedIn.

Across his tenure, Sindhi worked in multiple communication leadership roles, including associate general manager, deputy general manager and senior manager for corporate communication. His remit spanned brand strategy, media relations, crisis communication, visual communication, planning corporate films and stakeholder engagement. He also worked with internal teams on quarterly results, brand guidelines, media planning and communication policy development.

Earlier roles at the organisation ranged from manager to assistant manager for corporate communication, where he handled advertising, external relations, site-level campaigns and coordination with regional media networks.

With the announcement marking the end of his long association with the conglomerate, Sindhi said he is now looking ahead to new opportunities.