Adani Realty appoints Siddharth Kumar as senior manager – marketing

Adani Realty has appointed Siddharth Kumar as senior manager – marketing. In his new role, Kumar will be responsible for marketing initiatives and brand strategy across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Kumar brings over 14 years of experience in real estate marketing, with a background spanning brand strategy, product development and campaign execution. Before joining Adani Realty, he spent close to three years at Whiteland Corporation, where he was involved in the launch of Westin Residences Gurugram in partnership with Marriott International.

His previous roles also include stints at M3M India, Elan Group and Alchemist Marketing, where he worked across marketing and brand-led mandates in the real estate sector.

Speaking on his appointment, Siddharth Kumar said: “I am thrilled to join Adani Realty, a brand that is equal to trust, excellence, and expertise. The NCR region offers immense potential and I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and experience to create meaningful narratives and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”