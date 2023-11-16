Adani Sportsline appoints Sanjay Adesara as new CBO

Sanjay will work towards an effective approach for brand strategy, brand activation and cross-functional team management.
Formed in 2019, Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the Adani group. Sanjay Adesara has been announced as the new Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Adani Sportsline. A veteran in the brand-building space with over a decade and a half of experience with Adani Wilmar, he will now add his expertise to the growth story of Adani Group's sports business.
Prior to this, Sanjay has been one of the driving forces as the founding chief executive for Adani's various sports activities, leading leagues including the Pro Kabaddi League among others. He joined Adani Wilmar in 2008. He has a proven track record in launching new products, revamping brands and developing brand architectures that align with long-term business objectives.
Talking about his new role, Sanjay said, “At Adani Sportsline, the vision is to help India grow into an all-round sporting powerhouse. From cricket to indigenous sports, we want to sow the seeds of progress. The Indian sporting ecosystem has plenty of talent, and it is not just about identifying the potential of an athlete, but also providing them with the essentials so that they can hurdle over any obstacles in their journey. We know sport has the power to bring people together, and we would like nothing more than a united nation cheering on their sporting stars. I look forward to being part of some exceptional impact-oriented work ahead of us at Adani Sportsline.”
At Adani Sportsline, Sanjay aims to establish a strong market presence while his vision, leadership skills and deep industry knowledge will further contribute to the organisation's continued growth and success. He looks forward to fostering a positive work environment that encourages innovation and creativity.