Adani Wilmar appoints Jignesh Shah as head of media and digital marketing

Adani Wilmar, a FMCG company in India, has announced the appointment of Jignesh Shah as its head – media and digital marketing. With a career spanning over 20 years, including a decade-long tenure at Adani Wilmar, Shah brings experience and expertise to his new role.
As the newly appointed head of media and digital marketing, his responsibilities will encompass strategic promotion at the overall level, including Oil & Food portfolios of the company’s flagship brand, 'Fortune' as well as brands. Furthermore, Shah will uphold his existing responsibilities as business head – foods consumer pack, overseeing categories such as soya nuggets, sugar, pulses, and poha.
In his capacity as brand custodian for Fortune, Shah will ensure its relevance and resonance in the dynamic FMCG landscape, leveraging his prowess and strategic insights.
A graduate with an MBA in marketing, Shah embarked on his marketing journey with Vadilal, where he served as a product & brand manager. He further honed his skills at Alembic Glass Industries and Wagh Bakri, showcasing his skills in brand management and strategic marketing.
In 2014, Shah joined Adani Wilmar as an associate manager, marking the beginning of a journey within the organization. Over the years, he played a pivotal role in shaping the company's food portfolio, particularly under the flagship brand Fortune. According to the release, his acumen and marketing initiatives were instrumental in the launch and growth of various product categories, including soya nuggets, besan, sugar, poha, pulses, sattu and the introduction of rawa, suji and maida.
The new role for Shah commences at a strategically opportune moment for Adani Wilmar, aligning with the company's ambitions to broaden its reach and solidify its standing in the FMCG sector. With a track record and visionary leadership, the new head is poised to lead the company’s marketing vision to new heights of success.