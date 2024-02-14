Adani Wilmar appoints Jignesh Shah as head of media and digital marketing

In 2014, Shah joined Adani Wilmar as an associate manager, marking the beginning of a journey within the organization. Over the years, he played a pivotal role in shaping the company's food portfolio, particularly under the flagship brand Fortune. According to the release, his acumen and marketing initiatives were instrumental in the launch and growth of various product categories, including soya nuggets, besan, sugar, poha, pulses, sattu and the introduction of rawa, suji and maida.