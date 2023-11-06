Adarsh Nair resigns as Chief Product Officer at Bharti Airtel

According to the official document submitted to the regulatory authorities, his resignation was said to have been approved on November 3.
Adarsh Nair, the chief product officer at Bharti Airtel has left the company after a five-year stint, according to a regulatory filing by the telecommunications giant. His resignation was accepted on November 3, and he is set to serve the notice period until February 15, 2024. He also works as the CEO of Airtel Digital.
During his time at Bharti Airtel, Adarsh Nair played a major role in the creation of Airtel Finance, a fintech startup specialising in lending to new-to-credit users with a monthly disbursal of $20 million, utilising machine learning-based credit scoring. He also played a role in scaling the Wynk Music app to 75 million users.
Nair also played a role in the creation of the Xstream video app, which aggregated content from over 18 partners. He was involved in the development of Airtel IQ, a cloud communication platform covering voice, SMS, and video, which saw adoption by over 130 enterprise customers. He also oversaw the establishment of the Airtel IoT platform.
According to reports, it is believed that Nair has resigned, as he is palnning to move to the United States, indicating a major shift in his professional life.