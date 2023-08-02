AdCounty Media appoints Kapil Rastogi as National Sales Head India

Speaking of his appointment at AdCounty Media, Kapil Rastogi, said, "I am elated to join a team of game-changers in the digital sphere and look forward to putting my best foot forward in achieving bigger milestones in the company's next decadal journey. It feels great to be part of an organisation that stands at the forefront of digital marketing in 2023." Kapil went on to say that digital advertising revenue surpassed the 1 trillion mark in 2022and India bagged the first spot globally in terms of digital ad spend. Digital AdEx is anticipated to reach $21 billion by 2028. With digital reaching maturity in the marketing mix, marketers are resorting to a laser-like focus on ROI-driven strategies and keeping an eye on the best possible channels that can help boost revenue. AdCounty Media, with its adaptive and competitive media solutions, helps brands maximize their reach, boost user acquisition and minimise advertising waste.