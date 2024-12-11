AdCounty Media onboards Sanchit Sanga as Board Advisor

AdCounty Media onboards digital pioneer, Sanchit Sanga, as board advisor. Sanga’s appointment marks a new chapter of innovation and strategic excellence for the company. He demonstrated success at navigating the complex intricacies of digital ecosystems and keeps well with the company's objective to lead the development of performance-driven marketing solutions and international growth.

Sanchit Sanga, a seasoned digital strategist with well over two decades of expertise, has spearheaded innovative marketing campaigns that have shaped Asia Pacific and the Middle East, leading to growth and expansion throughout Africa. He has held a significant role in establishing many digital enterprises in his successful career and is therefore aware of new industries. Sanga is known for using data-driven insights to create strategies that have an impact, blending creativity and result-oriented thinking to promote brand engagement and long-term growth.

With extensive expertise as a management consultant, investor, and strategic mentor, he has acquired expertise in guiding high-growth startups towards achieving their maximum potential.

Sanga will now assist AdCounty Media to tap into emerging markets and forge meaningful connections across diverse geographies to propel global growth through digital transformation, strategic partnerships, and market expansion.

“AdCounty Media’s bold vision and relentless drive resonate deeply with me. I’m excited to collaborate with this dynamic team to explore uncharted markets and make waves in the digital marketing ecosystem”, says Sanchit.

“Sanchit’s appointment is a statement of intent. His unparalleled expertise in emerging markets and his forward-thinking approach are exactly what AdCounty Media needs to scale new heights. We’re excited to see how his vision will steer the direction of our journey,” Aditya Jangid, managing director, AdCounty Media.

“Sanchit offers a special combination of execution and strategy that is uncommon in the field of digital marketing. His knack for identifying untapped opportunities will help us sharpen our focus on delivering exceptional results for our clients,” Delphin Varghese, chief revenue officer, AdCounty Media.

“Having Sanchit onboard feels like adding a master strategist to our arsenal. His depth of experience in digital transformation aligns perfectly with our mission to craft innovative solutions and drive measurable success,” Kumar Saurav, chief strategy officer, AdCounty Media.