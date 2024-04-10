AdCounty Media ropes in Vasundra Chandra as head of human resources

“An employee-first mindset is integral to our workplace ecosystem and we place a stringent emphasis on the betterment of team members. We continuously endeavour to strategically position our brand to attract exceptional talents who play a pivotal role in driving our success and Vasundra’s proficiency in the same shall be extremely fruitful to the organisation,” said Delphin Varghese, co-founder and chief revenue officer, AdCounty Media. “We welcome Vasundra Chandra to AdCounty Media as we incessantly strive to build a supportive and inclusive culture, with the lowest attrition rates possible, where employees feel synergised with the brand and contribute to its competitive advantage and overall reputation in the marketplace.”