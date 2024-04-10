AdCounty Media ropes in Vasundra Chandra as head of human resources

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
AdCounty Media India, a digital marketing powerhouse ropes in Vasundra Chandra as head of Human Resources, showcasing their commitment to facilitating leadership growth, enhancing employee experience and driving organisational excellence. With over 17 years of professional expertise in strategic recruitment, employee relations and implementing initiatives aligned with the overall business strategy, Vasundra’s HR prowess positions her as a valuable asset in fostering a positive workplace culture and driving organisational success. Vasundra will be playing a role in attracting, nurturing and retaining top-tier talent to fuel organisational expansion and accelerate the achievement of its objectives.
Vasundra has a track record of establishing company cultures and promoting employee engagement aligned with AdCounty's organisational values, during her stint with companies like Adecco, Barclays and EC-Council. Having previously served as senior manager of talent acquisition at Affle, Vasundra's leadership will be instrumental in ensuring the presence of the right talent to deliver tailored solutions to our diverse clientele.
“An employee-first mindset is integral to our workplace ecosystem and we place a stringent emphasis on the betterment of team members. We continuously endeavour to strategically position our brand to attract exceptional talents who play a pivotal role in driving our success and Vasundra’s proficiency in the same shall be extremely fruitful to the organisation,” said Delphin Varghese, co-founder and chief revenue officer, AdCounty Media. “We welcome Vasundra Chandra to AdCounty Media as we incessantly strive to build a supportive and inclusive culture, with the lowest attrition rates possible, where employees feel synergised with the brand and contribute to its competitive advantage and overall reputation in the marketplace.”
Vasundra Chandra, when asked about her thoughts on joining AdCounty Media said “I am thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic digital marketing team. I will leave no stone unturned in utilising my expertise to foster a positive work environment and attract the right talent that contributes to the company’s success and growth trajectory. I am confident that, together, we will accomplish business goals alongside creating a workplace where employees are values and empowered to excel.”
From selecting and recruiting the right candidate, employee onboarding to overseeing training and development, managing employee relations, etc. Vasundra will be entrusted with an array of responsibilities that contribute to the development of a people-first positive work culture. She will be instrumental in maximising the potential of our human capital through strategic planning, decision-making and aligning HR practices with organisational goals with the motive of creating a culture and environment that is conducive to employee growth and engagement.