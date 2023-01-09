Adda247 appoints Chandan Singh as the new Co-Founder

Google-backed Adda247, India’s No.1 government job preparation app, has announced the elevation of Chandan Singh to Co-founder from being the company’s Chief Product Officer. This change in the leadership team has been made based on his contribution and commitment to the company’s vision.

Chandan Singh who joined Adda247 in 2019 as VP- Product, has played a pivotal role in building the product side of the business. In 2020, he was promoted to the position of Chief Product Office and has now been elevated to the Co-founder of the company. In his current capacity, Singh will be responsible for handling product, growth, analytics and digital marketing for the company. Before joining Adda247, Singh worked with Coverfox, Infoedge, and Oracle. He graduated in the field of engineering from IIT BHU and after that completed his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.