Adda247 appoints Chandan Singh as the new Co-Founder

Google-backed Adda247, India’s No.1 government job preparation app, has announced the elevation of Chandan Singh to Co-founder from being the company’s Chief Product Officer. This change in the leadership team has been made based on his contribution and commitment to the company’s vision.
Chandan Singh who joined Adda247 in 2019 as VP- Product, has played a pivotal role in building the product side of the business. In 2020, he was promoted to the position of Chief Product Office and has now been elevated to the Co-founder of the company. In his current capacity, Singh will be responsible for handling product, growth, analytics and digital marketing for the company. Before joining Adda247, Singh worked with Coverfox, Infoedge, and Oracle. He graduated in the field of engineering from IIT BHU and after that completed his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.
Anil Nagar,founder & CEO, Adda247, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Chandan Singh as the Co-founder of Adda247. His wealth of knowledge, expertise and extensive experience will be integral to Adda247’s growth and promises exciting times for the company. We are confident that in his new role, Chandan will be instrumental in taking Adda247 to the pinnacle of the test prep category in India. This appointment demonstrates our commitment to investing in and strengthening our leadership team and to provide a promising foundation for the journey ahead.
Commenting on the appointment, Chandan Singh, co-founder & chief product officer, Adda247 said, “New beginnings are always exciting and I am elated and honoured to step into this new role as the co-founder at Adda247. As a company, we have come a long way in the last few years from humble beginnings to becoming India’s No.1 government job preparation app today. Having witnessed this incredible transition first hand, I am confident that our amazing team will continue to be trailblazers as we move forward leading and pushing the boundaries of the government test prep category. We at Adda247 are on a mission to create a level playing field for the masses and will continue growing our vernacular business, adding more languages and more exam prep categories.”