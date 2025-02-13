AdGlobal360 names Karan Narang as Managing Partner

AdGlobal360 (AGL), a MarTech solution provider and a member of Hakuhodo International, has elevated Karan Narang to managing partner. He brings over 16 years of industry expertise in elevating digital experiences, driving revenue growth, and spearheading global projects. The move comes with the launch of Glocal360, an AI-powered hyperlocal marketing suite incubated at AGL’s Innovation Labs.

Glocal360 is based on AGL’s experience in hyperlocal campaigns for the auto and retail sectors. It uses AI, automation, and data insights to help businesses improve local visibility, engage nearby customers, and increase conversions. The platform allows businesses to manage multiple storefronts, scale campaigns across regions, and track performance in real time for efficient hyperlocal marketing.

Rakesh Yadav, founder and CEO of AdGlobal360, commented on the development, saying, "With the launch of Glocal360, we are Productising a Solution we co-created with our strategic clients and perfected with our R&D. Karan’s understanding of local business challenges and his knowledge and experience of using MarTech to solve them makes him ideal to lead this strategic unit of AGL."

Reflecting on his new role, Karan Narang, managing partner at AdGlobal360, added, "Hyperlocal marketing is a necessity for brands, requiring solutions that offer personalization at scale. Glocal360 is an output of our commitment to innovation, helping businesses make data-backed decisions while maintaining brand consistency across locations. I look forward to leading AGL into this exciting new chapter, driving growth and transformative solutions for our clients."