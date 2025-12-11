adidas appoints Atish Negi as brand director

adidas has announced the appointment of Atish Negi as brand director in India. Negi takes on the role after a series of marketing and category leadership positions across Haleon and GSK Consumer Healthcare India.

Advertisment

Negi shared the update on his LinkedIn profile, saying: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Brand Director at adidas!”

Before joining adidas, he served as category head for Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements at Haleon for India Subcontinent, and earlier held roles including marketing manager for Sensodyne India and senior brand manager for Sensodyne. His nine-year tenure at GSK Consumer Healthcare India included positions across Sensodyne, Iodex and Digestive Health, along with earlier sales leadership roles across regions including Delhi, Haryana, Himachal and the North East.

Negi’s early career includes positions with Super-Max in Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines, followed by assignments across product strategy, distribution and trade development. He also worked at Procter & Gamble as a summer intern in Singapore.