adidas appoints Sanchita Johri as Director Digital Activation

Sanchita comes with over 14 years of experience straddling technology, media, retail and FMCG/CPG. She was the Group Digital Marketing Lead for the consumer business of Johnson & Johnson India and the Digital Head of Fem Care for J&J Asia Pacific and then the Self-Care lead of Total Brand Experience and also the Marketing Excellence Lead for Asia Pacific at Johnson & Johnson before taking on her current role as APAC Lead for Connected Commerce and Marketing and Content Excellence.
Before joining Johnson and Johnson, Sanchita spent two years at Reliance Retail, the largest omni-channel retailer in India as the Head of Digital for their electronics arm, Reliance Digital, where she built and led the digital team from ground up.
Prior to working with Reliance Retail Sanchita was the Marketing Lead for SVG Media, which is now a part of the Dentsu Aegis group.
She also spent 5 years at Brand Capital, the investment arm of The Times of India Group, which is India’s largest media conglomerate, where she worked as part of the integrated media solutions team, consulting on brand and integrated marketing communications for a diverse portfolio of investee/partner companies, partnering CXO/CMOs to help take their business to the next level.
Sanchita has also worked in Radio as a Radio Jockey and as a senior trainer at IBM for a year and a half each early on in her career.