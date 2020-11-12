adidas appoints Sanchita Johri as Director Digital Activation

Prior to working with Reliance Retail Sanchita was the Marketing Lead for SVG Media, which is now a part of the Dentsu Aegis group.

She also spent 5 years at Brand Capital, the investment arm of The Times of India Group, which is India’s largest media conglomerate, where she worked as part of the integrated media solutions team, consulting on brand and integrated marketing communications for a diverse portfolio of investee/partner companies, partnering CXO/CMOs to help take their business to the next level.