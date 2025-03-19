adidas' Krishan Upadhyay moves on from the company

Krishan Upadhyay has moved on from adidas India after nearly three years as head of media & activation. He led brand and performance media, e-commerce marketing, and digital strategy and was also responsible for campaign planning, website and app management, and team development.

He posted about this movement on LinkedIn :

Prior to adidas, Upadhyay held roles at MediaCom, The Crayons Network, and others, and also co-founded ASAP360. His experience spans media buying, digital marketing, and brand management across various sectors.