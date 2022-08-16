Adit Chouhan joins Merkle Sokrati as VP-business operations

He is also the founder of World Digital Conclave (WDC), a platform that aims at bringing together digital marketers and technology enthusiasts from across the globe.
Adit Chouhan has joined as vice president- business operations (digital) at Merkle Sokrati, a dentsu international company. He has an experience of almost 15 years in the field of marketing.
Additionally, he is the founder of World Digital Conclave (WDC), a platform that aims at bringing together digital marketers and technology enthusiasts from across the globe. Chouhan is also an author of three books- one on traditional marketing tricks of the trade, one on crypto currency trading 101s and the most recent one on digital marketing.
Chouhan shared this news in a LinkedIn post. His post said, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as vice president - business operations (digital) at dentsu international India's Merkle Sokrati in Pune! Looking forward to loads of learning and contributing my best towards the company, the position and the team. Your good wishes, vibes and blessings are always needed.”