Adith Charlie, LinkedIn India's managing editor moves on

Adith Charlie, LinkedIn India's managing editor has decided to move on. He had joined the company in 2017.
Before LinkedIn India, Charlie was a deputy editor at CNBC-TV18 for nearly one year. He's also held positions at The VCCircle Network, The Hindu Business Line among other places in a career spanning 14 years.
He made the announced through a LinkedIn post:
A quick professional update: I’ve moved on from LinkedIn after 3.5 years.
Thank you everyone for engaging with our video interviews, the Daily Rundown, Today’s News & Views, LinkedIn lists (Top Companies, Top Startups and so on), and live shows. Your feedback and love helped me excel and innovate. I’m fortunate to have had a ringside view of how LinkedIn News India became a daily use case for our members.
I leave with great memories and friendships. Grateful to the company and my team for believing in me and investing in my leadership back in 2017. A big thank you to all my colleagues from different geos and teams for being a part of this ride. Will always be a well-wisher of team LinkedIn.
Presently, I’m taking a break and spending time with family in our ancestral village in Kerala. But I’d love to explore exciting opportunities that marry news content, tech and audience development. Once a journalist, always a journalist!