Aditi Anand exits as head of marketing at L'Oréal Professionnel

Aditi Anand, head of marketing at L'Oréal Professionnel, has announced her decision to move on from the company. In a LinkedIn post, she shared the news, stating, "Career update—checking out of L'Oréal shortly."

Anand has been working with the personal care brand for the last two years as the general manager of marketing. She previously served as the head of creative strategy at Coca-Cola (India & South West Asia) for over a year, where she led creative strategy for the region.

Before joining Coca-Cola, she spent over four years at HMD Global as the head of brand, media, and digital marketing, where she led the brand and media strategy for Nokia mobiles in India.

Earlier in her career, Anand held key roles at Micromax, Flipkart and Bharti Airtel.