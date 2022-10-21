Aditi Anand moves on from The Coca-Cola Company

She was working as Head Of Creative Strategy (India & South West Asia).
The Coca-Cola's head of creative strategy, Aditi Anand has recently moved on from the company after working for more than a year. In this role, she was responsible for translating the brand and business strategy into a consumer strategy and communicating the same through rich, immersive platform ideas. She posted about this update on her LinkedIn profile.
Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Aditi worked with HMD Global as head - brand, media and digital marketing for more than 4 years. At HMD she spearheaded the Brand and Media strategy for Nokia mobiles in India.
In the past, Aditi has worked with Micromax as head of marketing for around 2 years, Flipkart as senior marketing manager for close to 2 years and Bharti Airtel for around 7 years.