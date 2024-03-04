Aditya Babbar gets promoted to vice president and head of product and marketing at Samsung Mobile

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Aditya was the senior director- head product and marketing.
Aditya Babbar, who oversaw Samsung Mobile as senior director for over 3 years, has been elevated to vice president and head of product marketing.
Babbar started his career with Samsung Mobile as general manager and through the course of seven years, he handled a variety of roles.
Babbar holds a master's degree in business administration from Amity University. He specialises in product marketing, corporate growth, leadership, and competitive analysis.