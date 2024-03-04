By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Aditya Babbar gets promoted to vice president and head of product and marketing at Samsung Mobile

Aditya was the senior director- head product and marketing.

Aditya Babbar, who oversaw Samsung Mobile as senior director for over 3 years, has been elevated to vice president and head of product marketing.

Babbar started his career with Samsung Mobile as general manager and through the course of seven years, he handled a variety of roles.

Babbar holds a master's degree in business administration from Amity University. He specialises in product marketing, corporate growth, leadership, and competitive analysis.

