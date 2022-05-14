Aditya Birla Capital’s Sulakshna Mukherjee joins McDonald’s India

Announcing her move on LinkedIn, she said, “Leaving Aditya Birla Capital was quite bittersweet. The last 5 and a half years have been monumental, wherein I tapped into the best parts of myself, both professionally and personally. It gave me an array of role models and mentors who showed me that hard work and authenticity aren’t mutually exclusive in the pursuit of professional success. Great work was delivered. Lifelong bonds were formed. New ambitions were mapped out.”