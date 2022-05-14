Aditya Birla Capital’s Sulakshna Mukherjee joins McDonald’s India

She will be GM and head of department, corporate communications at the fast-food chain.
Sulakshna Mukherjee has joined McDonald’s India (West & South) as GM & Head of Department, Corporate Communications. She was earlier the AVP and head - Corporate Communications at Aditya Birla Capital.
She will be responsible for driving, conceptualising, designing and executing all PR-related programs and will also be responsible for the CSR mandate under the aegis of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).
Announcing her move on LinkedIn, she said, “Leaving Aditya Birla Capital was quite bittersweet. The last 5 and a half years have been monumental, wherein I tapped into the best parts of myself, both professionally and personally. It gave me an array of role models and mentors who showed me that hard work and authenticity aren’t mutually exclusive in the pursuit of professional success. Great work was delivered. Lifelong bonds were formed. New ambitions were mapped out.”
She has earlier worked with Deloitte, ICICI Lombard and Emami Group in corporate communication roles. Before that she was also a correspondent at The Times of India and CNBC TV18.