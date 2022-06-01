Aditya Birla Group appoints Prashanth Aluru as as CEO & Co-Founder of TMRW

Ashish Dikshit, MD of ABFRL said, “ The formal launch of our D2C business, TMRW, is a key milestone for the company. This venture has the potential to become a significant growth engine by tapping into the new wave of entrepreneurial energy in India. Our aspiration is to build a portfolio of 30+ brands in the next 3 years. With the launch of this venture, we intend to double down on our ongoing program of strategically attracting new pools of capital that are seeking investment in high-growth businesses. We are confident that this foray will successfully meet the aspirations of digitally native consumers and also create long-term value for investors and other stakeholders.”