Ranabir Bose joins Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund as marketing head. Prior to this role, bose was working as head of marketing for Aditya Birla Finance.

Bose took to LinkedIn to announce the same.



Ranabir has over 19 years of experience in marketing and communications and has been with Aditya Birla Finance for the past 15 years. He initially joined the organisation as the chief manager of brand marketing for Birla Sun Life Insurance.

Apart from this he has worked with organisations like ICICI Prudential and Reliance Capital.