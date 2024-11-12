Aditya Karlekar joins Birla Estates as lead PR and corporate communications and DGM, central marketing. He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Before joining Birla Estates, a part of Aditya Birla Real Estate (Formerly Century Textiles and Industries) Karlekar was working with SPAG FINN partner for the past 2 years. Karlekar is skilled in media relations, crisis management, brand strategy and execution, integrated marketing, partner outreach, budget allocations, product messaging, event management.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Good Relations India, Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, ASUS India, and more.