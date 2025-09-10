Aditya Nair from Zomato joins super.money as Head of Marketing

Aditya Nair from Zomato has taken on a new role as head of marketing at super.money, a fintech platform by Flipkart. At Zomato, he worked as brand marketing lead for around 2 years.

Nair spearheaded the marketing strategy for its food delivery business, managing end-to-end brand responsibilities including media, social, content, PR, restaurant marketing, and celebrity partnerships at Zomato. He also handled budgets exceeding ₹250 crore across multiple consumer touchpoints, playing a pivotal role in scaling the brand’s reach and retention efforts.

Prior to Zomato, he was brand marketing & social media lead at PhonePe, where he shaped the brand’s positioning in the payments and insurance categories and drove deeper regional engagement. His career also spans leadership roles at Disney Star (Star Sports), Raymond, and Godrej Appliances, where he built expertise across sectors including fintech, consumer tech, retail, apparel, and FMCG.

At super.money, he will be responsible for building the brand’s identity and accelerating growth in India’s competitive fintech space.