Aditya Swaminathan has ventured into entrepreneurship by co-founding Focaccia Digital, a mobile advertising platform. He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Advertisment

Swaminathan served as vice president of sales, strategy, partnerships, and marketing at Paytm Ads. He had been with the company for over 4.5 years. Before this role, he has worked with organisations like Flipkart and Affle.