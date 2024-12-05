Aditya Tandon moves on from Network18 after nearly a 12-year stint

Aditya Tandon, vice president and head of brand marketing at Network18, is set to depart the network after a stint of nearly 12 years. He is currently serving his notice period, as confirmed by sources close to the develolpment. Tandon is likely to join Zee Media.

Advertisment

At Network18, he spearheaded marketing efforts for a diverse portfolio of channels, including the national Hindi news channel News18 India, News18 Urdu, and several regional channels across ten states. Over the years, he led numerous initiatives that significantly boosted audience engagement and expanded network reach.

In the past, he has worked with Asia Pacific Communication Associates, Directi, Videocon Telecommunications, The Times of India and The Indian Express.

A seasoned marketing leader, Tandon’s key skills include brand management, strategy, planning, budgeting, go-to-market, project management, advertising, ATL, media planning, and more.