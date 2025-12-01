Adityan Kayalakal joins Pocket FM as VP - Brand

Pocket FM has appointed Adityan Kayalakal as vice-president, brand. In a LinkedIn post announcing his move, Kayalakal said he was 'returning to entertainment,' and mentioned that he would work closely with Vineet Singh and collaborate with Pocket FM’s broader brand and creative teams.

Kayalakal’s appointment brings him back alongside several former Byju’s leaders who now hold senior roles at the audio series platform. Singh, earlier VP and global head of brand and creative at Byju’s, currently works as SVP and head of marketing, communications and partnerships (global) at Pocket FM.

On the creative side, Vishal Sagar - formerly AVP and head of creative at Byju’s - is director leading brand, creative strategy and social, while Priyanka Bajaj, earlier director and head of design at Byju’s, is creative director – branding and communication.

Kayalakal previously held senior brand and digital strategy roles at Byju’s, followed by stints at Veera and Jupiter Money