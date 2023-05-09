Adityan Kayalakal moves on from BYJU's to head a consumer technology startup

He worked with BYJU's for more than a year and was heading digital brand platforms , driving strategic initiatives & and taking care of brand partnerships for the brands in the BYJU'S family. Prior to this, he was with NBA as director - global content & media distribution. A professional with more than 17 years of experience, he had prior stints with Publicis Groupe (Publicis Emil, Digitas & BBH), and the WPP group (Grey, Bates, Rediffusion Y&R).