Adityan Kayalakal moves on from BYJU's to head a consumer technology startup

Adityan Kayalakal, senior director, brand & creative strategy at BYJU's has quit the ed-tech company recently. He has joined a consumer technology startup and will be heading brand marketing. Adityan posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.
He worked with BYJU's for more than a year and was heading digital brand platforms , driving strategic initiatives & and taking care of brand partnerships for the brands in the BYJU'S family. Prior to this, he was with NBA as director - global content & media distribution. A professional with more than 17 years of experience, he had prior stints with Publicis Groupe (Publicis Emil, Digitas & BBH), and the WPP group (Grey, Bates, Rediffusion Y&R).