ADK Fortune appoints Aniruddha Deb as Branch Head (Sr. VP & Executive Business Director)

ADK Fortune Communications - a WPP company has recently appointed Aniruddha Deb as branch head (senior vice president & executive business director). Aniruddha is also the co-founder and managing partner of WOW Communication, a non-profit organisation.
Aniruddha has over 18 years of experience majorly in the advertising industry. Prior to this, he was with Mobistar as chief marketing officer. With a management degree from Narsee Monjee, Mumbai, Aniruddha started his career with MullenLowe Lintas Group as management trainee and has spent major part of his career with the group. He has also worked with Ogilvy, Publicis Groupe and Cheil Worldwide in the past.