ADK Fortune appoints Aniruddha Deb as Branch Head (Sr. VP & Executive Business Director)

Aniruddha has over 18 years of experience majorly in the advertising industry. Prior to this, he was with Mobistar as chief marketing officer. With a management degree from Narsee Monjee, Mumbai, Aniruddha started his career with MullenLowe Lintas Group as management trainee and has spent major part of his career with the group. He has also worked with Ogilvy, Publicis Groupe and Cheil Worldwide in the past.