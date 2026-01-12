Admitad appoints Samrat Dutta as Commercial Director, APAC

Admitad, a global performance marketing platform, has announced the appointment of Samrat Dutta as commercial director for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

In his new role, Samrat will lead Admitad’s commercial strategy across the dynamic and fast-growing APAC market, driving regional business growth, strengthening partner relationships, and expanding the company’s footprint in key markets. He brings to Admitad a wealth of strategic leadership experience and a deep understanding of the digital advertising and agency ecosystem, with a proven record of driving revenue and forging meaningful partnerships across the region.

Prior to joining Admitad, Samrat held senior commercial and sales leadership roles, including country manager for Vietnam and business director for global agency solutions APAC, where he demonstrated strong expertise in market strategy and client engagement. His versatile background includes extensive experience across digital media, advertising, and technology sectors, making him well-equipped to support Admitad’s ambitious growth plans throughout APAC.

“We are thrilled to welcome Samrat to the Admitad leadership team,” said Neha Kulwal, managing director, Mitgo “His deep regional insights and commercial acumen will be instrumental as we accelerate our expansion in APAC and deliver greater value to our partners and clients.”

Samrat Dutta holds an active presence in the digital and advertising community and is known for his strategic mindset and commitment to building high-impact business solutions.

“I’m excited to join Admitad and to work with talented teams across APAC,” said Samrat Dutta. “This is an incredible opportunity to scale performance marketing solutions and to unlock new commercial potential across diverse markets.”