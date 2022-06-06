Adobe appoints Anindita Das Veluri as Head of Marketing for India

In a career spanning over two decades, Anindita has held various leadership roles across sales and marketing. She joins Adobe from Deloitte, where she was responsible for building the Adobe alliance & scaling the company’s business in India. Prior to that, as the India business leader for the Adobe practice at IBM, Anindita was instrumental in expanding Adobe’s footprint across client segments. She was also involved in incubating the “marketing-as-a-service” model for IBM Services and setting up the Digital Marketing services practice for solution selling across industries.