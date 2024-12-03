Adobe appoints Lara Balazs as Chief Marketing Officer

Adobe announced the appointment of Lara Balazs as chief marketing officer (CMO) and executive vice president, global marketing reporting directly to CEO Shantanu Narayen. Balazs previously served as CMO and GM of the strategic partner group at Intuit, where she led brand and go-to-market strategies for its AI-driven financial technology platform, boosting brand awareness and reputation.

Balazs will lead Adobe's global marketing team, overseeing its brand, Adobe.com, events, campaigns, communications, social media, media operations, and marketing insights.

“We’re delighted to welcome Lara Balazs to lead Adobe’s global marketing organisation,” said Shantanu Narayen, chair and CEO, Adobe. “As Adobe continues to deliver industry-leading product innovations across content creation and digital marketing, Lara’s unique experience across B2C and B2B industries and deep insights as an Adobe customer will help us engage our growing universe of users more effectively while expanding Adobe's brand reach and impact."

Balazs’ marketing career spans key leadership roles at some of the world’s most respected brands such as Amazon, Visa and Nike, delivering innovative customer-centric marketing strategies that propel transformational growth. Among her notable achievements are driving the growth of Amazon Prime and Visa globally and leading Visa into the era of digital payments, with the launch of mobile-first products such as Visa Checkout and Apple Pay. At Intuit, she led the ProTax Group to its highest, most sustained growth in years and drove the company’s highest brand awareness and corporate reputation in its four decades.

Balazs holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Pre-Law from the University of Washington and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.