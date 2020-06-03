Adobe appoints Nitin Singhal to Lead its Digital Experience Business in India

Nitin joins Adobe from Salesforce where, he was responsible for building the go-to-market strategy for scale, partner & channel execution as Vice President, Commercial Business.
Adobe has appointed Nitin Singhal, as head of Digital Experience Business, India. In this role, Nitin will lead Adobe’s Digital Experience business across the country, reporting to Ben Goodman, Head of Digital Experience, APAC, Adobe.
“Nitin is an experienced leader touted for leading high performance teams, transforming technology businesses and building strategy for long-term growth. His innovative approach and focus on customer success directly aligns with our priorities. We are pleased to welcome him to the team and have his market knowledge and experience further our Digital Experience business in India,” said Goodman.
Nitin joins Adobe from Salesforce where, he was responsible for building the go-to-market strategy for scale, partner & channel execution as vice president, Commercial Business. Nitin has over 28 years of experience and has held a diverse set of leadership roles for some of the industry’s top brands, including Oracle, IBM and Microsoft. He has led successful digital transformation projects and been responsible for go-to-market strategy and investments, building a strong foundation in line with organisation mission and growing teams exponentially, all to drive faster business growth across enterprises.
“As India moves to become an experience economy, digital will be key to unlocking the next phase of growth for enterprises, SMBs and government. Adobe is a leader when it comes to digital experiences and has a fantastic diverse set of customers of all sizes across industries. I’m excited to join the team and work to provide value to our customers and partners,” said Singhal.
In the experience economy, every business must be a digital business and Adobe Experience Cloud is the global leader for powering digital businesses. With solutions for data and insights, content and personalization, customer journey management, commerce and advertising, Adobe Experience Cloud is driving Customer Experience Management (CXM) across both B2B and B2C for companies of every size. Adobe Experience Platform—the foundation of Adobe Experience Cloud—is the industry’s first purpose-built CXM platform, enabling personalized customer experiences in real-time at scale.
By delivering generational technology platforms, launching innovative new services and introducing enhancements to its market-leading applications, Adobe Experience Cloud targets an addressable market that Adobe estimates to be approximately $84 billion by 2022.