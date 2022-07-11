Adobe appoints Venu Juvvala to lead its Digital Experience Business in India

Venu will report to Prativa Mohapatra, Vice-President & Managing Director, Adobe India.
Adobe today announced the appointment of Venu Juvvala as head of digital experience business for India. Venu will report to Prativa Mohapatra, vice-president & managing director, Adobe India.
In a career spanning over 25 years, Venu has managed complex businesses across industries and developed business segments within organisations with tremendous success. He joins Adobe from Salesforce where he was leading the Enterprise Business, and was responsible for building strong relationships with CXOs and partnering with them in their digital transformation journeys. Prior to that, Venu worked in various roles at IBM for close to two decades, where he was at the forefront of their cloud business.
“We’re pleased to welcome Venu Juvvala to Adobe India and have his market knowledge and experience advance our Digital Experience Business. Venu brings a wealth of multi-sectoral knowledge and industry relationships and has a proven track record for leading high-performance teams and transforming some of the most prominent businesses in the country,” said Prativa Mohapatra, vice-president & managing director, Adobe India.
“With this appointment, Adobe is well placed to deliver the next phase of growth for the business in India and accelerate our category leadership in customer experience management (CXM), creativity for all and document management,” added Prativa.
“Today, every industry is experiencing a tectonic shift towards all things digital. Businesses of all sizes, as well as government, are looking to elevate their CXM strategy and make digital experiences more personal and relevant for consumers. To do this, businesses have to constantly innovate and transform, and where Adobe plays a central role with its products, platforms and services. Adobe is the leader in enabling digital experiences and I’m excited to join this amazing team,” said Venu Juvvala, head of digital experience Business, Adobe India.
Venu is an alumnus of IIM-Bangalore and holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Osmania University.