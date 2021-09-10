Adobe India appoints Prativa Mohapatra as Vice President & Managing Director

She joins from IBM where she was working as VP Digital Sales, APAC.
Adobe Inc. has recently roped in Prativa Mohapatra to lead India's business. She has been appointed as vice president & managing director, Adobe India. Mohapatra joins the global software company from IBM where she worked as VP Digital Sales, APAC leading the digital sales strategy & execution of IBM across Asia Pacific.
Prativa is a technology professional with an experience of more than 25 years, she is a graduate from NIT, Rourkela and has done MBA from Xavier Institute of Management. She joined IBM in 2018 as VP Sales - Enterprise & Commercial. This was her second stint with IBM, wherein she has also worked with IBM for around 15 years in the past. Prior to that, she worked with PwC for more than 8 years.