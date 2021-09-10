Adobe India appoints Prativa Mohapatra as Vice President & Managing Director

Prativa is a technology professional with an experience of more than 25 years, she is a graduate from NIT, Rourkela and has done MBA from Xavier Institute of Management. She joined IBM in 2018 as VP Sales - Enterprise & Commercial. This was her second stint with IBM, wherein she has also worked with IBM for around 15 years in the past. Prior to that, she worked with PwC for more than 8 years.