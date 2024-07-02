Adobe onboards Swati Rustagi as vice president of Employee Experience India

Abhigyan Modi, country manager Adobe India and senior vice president, Document Cloud, said, “I am excited to welcome Swati to the Adobe India leadership team. Her experience will be a great asset to our people-first culture and our continued focus on enhancing employee experience with forward-looking policies and holistic talent programs. With Swati’s leadership, we are poised to further strengthen our people charter in India and build on our incredible momentum of growth in the region.”