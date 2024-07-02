Adobe onboards Swati Rustagi as vice president of Employee Experience India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Adobe announces the appointment of Swati Rustagi as vice president, Employee Experience India. In this role, Swati will lead the India EX team to drive people strategy, reporting to Gloria Chen, chief people officer and executive vice president, Employee Experience at Adobe. Swati will be part of the Adobe India leadership team focused on the success and next phase of growth for Adobe’s business in India.
Over the past two decades, Swati has held diverse leadership positions in both Indian and global markets, significantly influencing career and talent growth, organisational structure, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. She has worked across multiple sectors, including consumer goods, healthcare, financial services and e-commerce, with notable roles at organisations such as Amazon, Max Health Care, Johnson & Johnson, Merrill Lynch and Hindustan Unilever. She joins Adobe from Paytm, where she served as chief human resources officer.
Welcoming Swati Rustagi to Adobe, Gloria Chen, said, “Swati’s leadership embodies Adobe’s values, and I am delighted to have her expertise on our global EX leadership team and guiding our India EX ecosystem. Her passion for developing people and teams and collaboration across functions and regions furthers the potential of our people and business in India.”
Abhigyan Modi, country manager Adobe India and senior vice president, Document Cloud, said, “I am excited to welcome Swati to the Adobe India leadership team. Her experience will be a great asset to our people-first culture and our continued focus on enhancing employee experience with forward-looking policies and holistic talent programs. With Swati’s leadership, we are poised to further strengthen our people charter in India and build on our incredible momentum of growth in the region.”
“It is an exciting time to join Adobe as it empowers millions of people through its innovative, GenAI-driven solutions. Adobe’s culture and people-centric approach has always inspired me, and I look forward to contributing to its mission and ensuring that our people are enabled and equipped to achieve their fullest potential,” said Swati Rustagi, vice president, EX, Adobe India.