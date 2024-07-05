Adrian Mendonza joins Rediffusion as senior national creative resource

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He will oversee creatives for the agency’s North India operations.
Adrian Mendonza has joined Rediffusion as a senior national creative resource. He will oversee creatives for the agency’s North India operations. He will be based in Delhi.
Mendonza was most recently lead creative with RK Swamy BBDO on the Mercedes-Benz brand for five years, and will now work on the BMW India account. Earlier, he was national creative director with Dentsu Marcom. He has also worked extensively with Rediffusion, Mudra and Contract Advertising.
He has spent over thirty years in the industry working on brands like Taj Group Of Hotels, Tata Motors, Phillips Audio & Lighting Systems, Colgate, Airtel, Hindustan Petroleum, Citibank, Indian Oil, Maruti Suzuki, Daikin Air Conditioners , to name a few. More recently he has been associated with Tata Trusts, Tata Power, TV News18, Raymond Apparel, FedEx, Honda Cars , Mumbai Police and Symphony Industrial Coolers.
Over the years he has won awards at the Ad Club, CAG and A&M Awards, including Campaign of the Year and the A&M Copywriter of the Year. Internationally, he has won at the Cannes Ad Festival, Asia Pacific Awards, New York Festival and London International Ad Festivals.
Welcoming Adrian Mendonza to Rediffusion, chairman Sandeep Goyal said, “Adrian is one of the best copywriters I have worked with - our association goes back almost 30 years now. He has the expertise of a master wordsmith. Plus strategic understanding that is deep and insightful. Adrian has worked at Rediffusion before. It is good to have him on the team again.”
“Rediffusion is a powerhouse of great creative ideas. I am delighted to be back and look forward to some cutting edge work on our brands,” adds Adrian Mendonza.