Advertising-Branding veteran, Madan Mohan joins Concept Group

Madan comes with over two and half decades of experience in advertising and marketing with deep understanding of the science of brand-building. During his professional career, he has worked with leading agencies such as Lintas, McCann, Rediffusion Y&R, and worked for clients such as Unilever, L’Oreal India, P&G, Tata Motors, RIL, Raymond, AT&T, Airtel, Coca Cola, Standard Chartered Bank, Fidelity, Hutchison Telecom, Sanofi, Nivea, Gitanjali, Future Group, Apple, Colgate Palmolive, Tata Sky and DNA to name a few. He was part of the core team that launched IPL on SET MAX back in 2003. In the recent past, he has led Brand and Identity development for many brands like ISL (Indian Super League), Vadilal, Maroosh, FabIndia amongst others. His former assignment was with Publicis Communication where he led the Mumbai office for Publicis Capital and was a partner with the design agency, Red Lion.