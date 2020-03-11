Advertising-Branding veteran, Madan Mohan joins Concept Group

Madan is skilled at developing brand strategy, communication and design with a focus on media-agnostic solutions.
Concept Group, one of India's largest independent integrated communications consultancies today announced the appointment of Madan Mohan as Head of Strategy. He will lead the strategic directive for the company's verticals across the group. He will be based out of the company's headquarters in Mumbai.
Madan comes with over two and half decades of experience in advertising and marketing with deep understanding of the science of brand-building. During his professional career, he has worked with leading agencies such as Lintas, McCann, Rediffusion Y&R, and worked for clients such as Unilever, L’Oreal India, P&G, Tata Motors, RIL, Raymond, AT&T, Airtel, Coca Cola, Standard Chartered Bank, Fidelity, Hutchison Telecom, Sanofi, Nivea, Gitanjali, Future Group, Apple, Colgate Palmolive, Tata Sky and DNA to name a few. He was part of the core team that launched IPL on SET MAX back in 2003. In the recent past, he has led Brand and Identity development for many brands like ISL (Indian Super League), Vadilal, Maroosh, FabIndia amongst others. His former assignment was with Publicis Communication where he led the Mumbai office for Publicis Capital and was a partner with the design agency, Red Lion.
“Madan brings with him years of experience and insights that will prove crucial to our growth vision. His strategic inputs into the business landscape of our customers and deep understanding of consumer mindsets in the new age of marketing, will add to the service benchmarks that Concept is known for,” said Vivek Suchanti, chairman & managing director, Concept Group.
Speaking of his appointment, Madan Mohan, said “It’s a great time for me to join Concept Group. I believe my experience in integrated marketing communications will help fulfil the requirements of today’s dynamic communication mix for Concept’s diversified client roster. The diversity of the group is a huge advantage as it covers every aspect of brand building and consumer connect. My involvement with Concept Group at the strategic level, will be an exciting journey; one that I am immensely excited about!”