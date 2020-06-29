Advertising Club Madras elects Shree Prakash as President

Anbuchezhian, Jagannath Ramaswamy(Crystal), Subramanian (OTS Advertising) and Karthic Moorthy (Elegant Publicities) have been nominated to the Executive Committee.
Shree Prakash of Feswa Creative has been elected as the 46th President of Advertising Club Madras for the year 2020-2021 at the club’s AGM held on Friday, the 26th June 2020 as per a press release from the organisation
Ad Club Chennai was established in 1956 and the club has been promoted by stalwarts of yesteryears, who were committed professionals and had the larger picture of providing a platform for practising advertising professionals to meet and exchange ideas for the betterment of the industry.