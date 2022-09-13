Advertising Club re-elects Partha Sinha as president

The industry body announces Managing Committee members at Annual General Meeting.
Advertising, Marketing and Media industry’s apex body – The Advertising Club today announced the Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2022-2023, at its 68th Annual General Meeting. Partha Sinha, President – Response Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., has been re-elected to lead the body.
Speaking about the appointment Partha Sinha, president, The Advertising Club said, “I am honoured to be re-elected as the President of The Advertising Club. In spite of being extraordinarily challenging, the last 24 months of the pandemic gave us an opportunity to innovate and deliver some of the most impactful engagement initiatives. From the first-ever online edition of the EFFIE Awards that created a new benchmark for virtual events and the in-person Emvies that was attended by more than 1000 media enthusiasts, to raising the bar on Abby’s Awards by associating with the One Show and collaborating with the United Nations on Unstereotype Alliance – the team exemplified excellence with each activity. I am thankful to the team we’ve worked with and look forward to working closely with them again to take The Advertising Club to newer heights.”
The below members were elected unopposed.
The Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2022-2023 are:
Partha Sinha: President
Rana Barua: Vice President
Shashi Sinha: Secretary
Mitrajit Bhattacharya: Jt. Secretary
Dr. Bhaskar Das: Treasurer
Managing Committee Members include the below industry leaders who will play a decisive role in driving synergies and ensuring the success of all The Advertising Club initiatives:
Prasanth Kumar
Vikram Sakhuja
Ajay Kakar
Debabrata Mukherjee
Rahul Johri
Aditya Swamy
Manasi Narasimhan
In addition, given below is the list co-opted industry professionals:
Punitha Arumugam
Sonia Huria
Pradeep Dwivedi
The below list of leaders will continue to bring value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments:
Avinash Pant
Raj Nayak
Ajay Chandwani
Sapangeet Rajwant
Namrata Tata
Rathi Gangappa
Sidharth Rao
Alok Lall
Vikas Khanchandani
Malcolm Raphael
Partho Dasgupta will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President for the ensuing year.